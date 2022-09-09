Oak Bay High is kicking off a month of fundraising events in support of Cops for Cancer with a car wash Saturday (Sept. 10) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay High launches month of fundraisers for Cops for Cancer

The month starts with a car wash Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oak Bay High has launched its fundraising campaign in support of Cops for Cancer, and the first official event is fast approaching.

On Saturday (Sept. 10), the school will be hosting a car wash from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. People are encouraged to bring their dirty vehicles to the school’s front parking lot for a wash by donation.

Following the car wash, the school also has several other events planned for September.

On Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the school will be hosting a garage sale. Gently used items for donation will be accepted all day Sept. 16 in the small gym near the back parking lot. Those looking to gain early access to the sale will be able to do so for a $5 fee.

Sept. 24 sees the school hosting a bottle drive, also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the school’s back parking lot.

Finally, the school is hosting an online auction throughout the month, with bids closing on Sept. 30. Items can be viewed and bids can be placed at 32auctions.com/OBC4C2022.

