Oak Bay High Grade 12 student Brandon Kip plays the $100,000 Steinway piano in the school’s Dave Dunnet Theatre. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay High piano fundraising committee raises a glass to donors

Oak Bay High brings Fiddler on the Roof Feb. 28 to March 7

Though the successful fundraising campaign to pay for the world-class concert piano at Oak Bay High is still underway, the Oak Bay Concert Piano Committee is taking time to celebrate.

Through its efforts the ‘Keys To Our Success’ committee raised $125,000 since it started in 2016. That’s enough to buy the $100,000 Steinway concert piano for Dave Dunnet Community Theatre in Oak Bay High, and to also fund a new website, maintenance services for the piano, and to purchase electronic musical equipment and closed-circuit broadcast equipment for the theatre.
Seats (white) are still available for personalized sponsorship in Oak Bay High’s Dave Dunnet Theatre. (Keys To Our Success Image)

Seats remain available for personalized sponsorship in the theatre in Oak Bay High.

“The efforts of the Piano Committee have benefitted Dave Dunnet Community Theatre and Oak Bay High in so many ways,” said Steve Price, Oak Bay High teacher and theatre manager. “The continuing legacy of Keys To Our Success, in addition to providing a phenomenal piano and professional-quality electronic equipment, is the lasting encouragement for students to do their best.”

To celebrate, the committee invites donors and friends to a wine and cheese reception ahead of Oak Bay High’s musical production of Fiddler on the Roof on Sunday, March 1, at 12:30 p.m. The show starts at 2 p.m.

“Dave Dunnet Community Theatre is a world-class performance venue that boasts many amenities in addition to its Steinway concert piano,” said Keys to Success committee member Rod Sim.

The Dunnet Theatre is well-designed with easy access for entertainers and audience members, the second-largest stage in Greater Victoria, an orchestra pit that accommodates more than 20 musicians, and 421 theatre seats.

Wine and food for the event is provided by Everything Wine and Thrifty Foods.

The Keys to Our Success committee volunteers are Joseph Blake, Lorna Curtis, Jan Hemming, Steve Price, Rod Sim, and former Dave Thomson, replaced by current principal Randi Falls. It includes various partners, the District of Oak Bay, Greater Victoria School District, Oak Bay High School, Oak Bay High School Alumni Association, Oak Bay Rotary Foundation, Oak Bay News, Oak Bay Beach Hotel and Scotiabank Oak Bay.

A little over 100 of the first Dave Dunnet Community Theatre seat sponsorships have sold at $450 each. Sponsoring a seat entitles the donor to a personalized plaque up to 30 characters.

Anyone wishing to support Dave Dunnet Community Theatre and Keys To Our Success may make a tax-deductible donation to Oak Bay Rotary Foundation. Receipts for online donations are processed and issued by CanadaHelps. Donations by cash or cheque can be delivered or mailed to Oak Bay Rotary Foundation at #207B-2187 Oak Bay Ave., Victoria, BC V8R 1G1.

Oak Bay High’s presentation of Fiddler on the Roof runs Feb. 28 to March 1 in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. for the Feb. 28, and 29, March 4 to 7, with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 1. Tickets available at the school office or at Ivy’s Books, 2188 Oak Bay Ave., $12 adults, $10 seniors and students, or at sd61.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Index.

