Oak Bay High senior student inspires juniors at cadet camp

Sophia Abad, 17, worked as a staff cadet at the Bay Street Armoury in Victoria

Air Cadet Flight Sgt. Sophia Abad worked with junior members this summer through the Cadet Activity Program. (Capt. Tim Townley/Unit Public Affairs)

Confidence and leadership learned through the cadet program lifted one Oak Bay High student to inspire her junior peers this summer.

Cadet Flight Sgt. Sophia Abad, 17, helped create memories for junior cadets by teaching and inspiring alongside fellow staff cadets during summer programs at the Bay Street Armoury in Victoria.

Flight Sgt. Sophia Abad is an example to junior cadets and leads them to a more positive future through the summer Cadet Activity Program. (Capt. Tim Townley/Unit Public Affairs)

Abad, a member of 89 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron, is one of nine local senior cadets to share their knowledge in fieldcraft, leadership, marksmanship, sports and communication. The program demonstrates Canadian cadet organizations’ commitment to ensuring youth continue to have access to experiences focused on leadership, citizenship and healthy living throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abad attributes much of her growth and maturity to the cadet program, according to a news release. She has learned to be a confident and determined leader and a vital part of her squadron’s team. Abad also cherishes the memories and friendships made along the way.

“I will always be grateful to the cadet program for providing me the opportunity to grow and develop the skills that will ultimately help me to save lives in the future,” Abad said.

She enters Grade 12 at Oak Bay High this fall with an intent to maintain her ‘A’ average in hopes of following her parents’ lead into the medical field – she aspires to become a surgeon.

