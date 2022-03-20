Oak Bay hosts virtual town hall

Oak Bay residents looking to talk Spewhung, Sitchanalth or even trees on The Avenue can have their voices heard by council with the next town hall.

Town hall meetings are informal without an agenda, allowing the public to drive the conversation, whether it’s praise for the blue and yellow flag flying in support of Ukraine at municipal hall, or questions about the district’s shift in meeting start times.

The March 24 virtual town hall provides an open-mic for community members to bring forward questions and ideas and have a conversation with council. Ask questions as they come up or send them in ahead of time to obcouncil@oakbay.ca. Those unable to attend can also send in questions and the meeting will be recorded.

Residents can view and participate at municipal hall but must register as space is limited due to COVID-19 physical distancing. Register by email at administration@oakbay.ca or call 250-598-3311.

The virtual town hall will be recorded for those unable to attend.

The meeting is March 24 at 6 p.m. Visit oakbay.civicweb.net for participation information.

READ ALSO: Songhees, Oak Bay embark on shared knowledge project for popular beach

oak bayoak bay council