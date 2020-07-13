Oak Bay News celebrates community with photospread

Share your images for a chance to win a gift card

The Oak Bay News looks to celebrate the resilience of our community through a special pictorial feature from a combination of reader submitted, staff and archival photos.

 

We want to highlight as much of Oak Bay as possible, including the people, places and businesses that make it so special. So send us your photos of the people and places that make Saanich special to you and they may just be included.

We hope to visually visit local businesses and workplaces and capture residents enjoying some of the leisure opportunities Oak Bay has to offer all through the day into the evening.

All photos received will be entered to win a $25 Pepper’s Gift Card.

Please send your high res images to publisher@oakbaynews.com.

Don’t forget to include your name and contact information. Deadline to submit is July 23.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
