Oak Bay Night Market’s on the move

Although the hours of operation and the venue have changed, many of the friendly vendors remain the same for shoppers in Oak Bay.

The Oak Bay Village Night Market returns as a Sunday farm market on Sept. 6, Sept. 20, and Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. in the parking lot and adjacent green space behind Oak Bay Municipal Hall. The customary street market of past years wasn’t a viable option during a pandemic because of its size, Heather Leary, marketing and events manager for the Oak Bay Business Improvement Association, said in a media release.

“We worked with municipal staff to develop a plan to hold an appropriate size market that focuses on food security and supporting our local growers and producers,” Leary said. “We had been hearing that the community missed the market and we are pleased to be able to offer a scaled-down version of it.”

The mix of about 25 vendors will change slightly each time to accommodate the variety of people who usually attend, Leary noted. The market features a selection of farms and edible products, as well as a small number of local artisans.

There will be no food trucks due to space constraints, and market patrons are encouraged to visit one of the many food establishments in Oak Bay before or after they visit the market.

The best approach is through the municipal driveway at 2167 Oak Bay Ave. because there is no access from the Granite Street side. The market has a capacity limit to ensure social distancing, and entry will be managed by market staff. A list of participating vendors will be posted before each market on Facebook and in the events calendar at oakbayvillage.ca.

Patrons are asked to use hand sanitizer before entering the market and encouraged to wear masks. Dogs are welcome as long as they are on leashes.

The Oak Bay Village Farm Market is hosted by the business community in Oak Bay through the Oak Bay Business Improvement Association.

