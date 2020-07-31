Oak Bay police cruise through youth community car wash

Squeaky clean cars will be rolling around the neighbourhood following a community car wash at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Oak Bay.
The free car wash event was held Saturday, July 25 by youth from the church.
Around 50 drivers visited to have their vehicles tidied, including a couple of Oak Bay police officers. The two officers snapped some fun photos with the youth while having their vehicles washed.
Two Oak Bay Police officers stopped by a youth community car wash at the Emmanuel Baptist Church on July 25. (Photo contributed by Margo Lisik)
