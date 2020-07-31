Two Oak Bay Police officers stopped by a youth community car wash at the Emmanuel Baptist Church on July 25. (Photo contributed by Margo Lisik)

Oak Bay police cruise through youth community car wash

Emmanuel Baptist Church hosted free car wash event on July 25

Squeaky clean cars will be rolling around the neighbourhood following a community car wash at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Oak Bay.

The free car wash event was held Saturday, July 25 by youth from the church.

Around 50 drivers visited to have their vehicles tidied, including a couple of Oak Bay police officers. The two officers snapped some fun photos with the youth while having their vehicles washed.

For upcoming summer fun events at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, please visit their website at emmanuelvictoria.ca.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: The 2020 Best of the City results are in!

