Oak Bay Preschool tree sale returns for 40th year

Mehernosh Panthaki and Ian Stuart Sharpe carry a tree from the Oak Bay Preschool annual Christmas Tree Sale. The preschool’s 40-year-old tradition returns this year on Dec. 5, pre-order by Nov. 25. (Photo courtesy Oak Bay Preschool)

After a tree shortage forced the Oak Bay Preschool from holding its annual tree sale in 2019 the trees are back.

“There’s actually been a shortage of trees for three years,” said Sarah Blackaby, enrolment coordinator with the parent-run preschool.“We weren’t able to secure trees last year but we were luckily able to find a wholesaler this year.”

The pickup date is Dec. 5 and will coincide with the annual bake sale and craft sale in the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Church, 1701 Elgin Rd. in Oak Bay.

“With the parking lot it’s easy to socially distance and it’s traditionally a time for everyone at the school to come together (safely) and celebrate all the hard work over the year,” Blackaby said.

Trees must be pre-ordered by Nov. 25 and are 6- to 8-foot Douglas firs, Island grown and selling for $46 each.

It’s Oak Bay Preschool’s 40th year of doing the tree sale but also its 50th anniversary for the 2020-21 school year. Before any scheduled celebrations are arranged, the school is asking for alumni of all ages to send in then-and-now photos with their name and year, Blackaby said.

“We are hoping to connect with as many alumni with our school as we can,” Blackaby said. “Please send preschool pictures of yourself or your children with their name, or even just their name.”

Blackaby said she regularly meets people who tell her they went to the preschool.

For more information or to order a tree by Nov. 25 visit oakbaypreschool.com/tree-sale or email info@oakbaypreschool.com. Pick-up for the tree sale is at 1701 Elgin Rd. Saturday, Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

