Mehernosh Panthaki and Ian Stuart Sharpe carry a tree from the Oak Bay Preschool annual Christmas Tree Sale. The preschool’s 40-year-old tradition returns this year on Dec. 5, pre-order by Nov. 25. (Photo courtesy Oak Bay Preschool)

Mehernosh Panthaki and Ian Stuart Sharpe carry a tree from the Oak Bay Preschool annual Christmas Tree Sale. The preschool’s 40-year-old tradition returns this year on Dec. 5, pre-order by Nov. 25. (Photo courtesy Oak Bay Preschool)

Oak Bay Preschool tree sale returns for 40th year

Parent-run preschool turns 50 this year

After a tree shortage forced the Oak Bay Preschool from holding its annual tree sale in 2019 the trees are back.

“There’s actually been a shortage of trees for three years,” said Sarah Blackaby, enrolment coordinator with the parent-run preschool.“We weren’t able to secure trees last year but we were luckily able to find a wholesaler this year.”

The pickup date is Dec. 5 and will coincide with the annual bake sale and craft sale in the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Church, 1701 Elgin Rd. in Oak Bay.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay to host series of winter markets

“With the parking lot it’s easy to socially distance and it’s traditionally a time for everyone at the school to come together (safely) and celebrate all the hard work over the year,” Blackaby said.

Trees must be pre-ordered by Nov. 25 and are 6- to 8-foot Douglas firs, Island grown and selling for $46 each.

It’s Oak Bay Preschool’s 40th year of doing the tree sale but also its 50th anniversary for the 2020-21 school year. Before any scheduled celebrations are arranged, the school is asking for alumni of all ages to send in then-and-now photos with their name and year, Blackaby said.

“We are hoping to connect with as many alumni with our school as we can,” Blackaby said. “Please send preschool pictures of yourself or your children with their name, or even just their name.”

Blackaby said she regularly meets people who tell her they went to the preschool.

For more information or to order a tree by Nov. 25 visit oakbaypreschool.com/tree-sale or email info@oakbaypreschool.com. Pick-up for the tree sale is at 1701 Elgin Rd. Saturday, Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

READ ALSO: New Oak Bay bylaw supports planting 5,000 new trees

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island woman warns of scams on dating sites from personal experience
Next story
Why one wreath has been laid down in England for the Sooke legion for 13 years straight

Just Posted

Some East Sooke residents woke up without power Thursday morning. (File photo BC Hydro)
UPDATED: Morning buses blocked by East Sooke crash

More than 1,000 without power Thursday morning

Every year, piles of abandoned jack-o-lanterns appear in Mount Douglas Park after Halloween and advocates are urging residents to be responsible when displaying their pumpkin art. (Photo courtesy Darrell Wick)
The great Saanich pumpkin dump: Advocates advise against abandoning carved gourds in park

Removal of rotten pumpkins costs up to $800 annually, district says

The corner of Highway 17 and Amity Drive was the site of a collision between a cab exceeding the speed limit and a SUV Wednesday afternoon (Google Map)
Driver of speeding cab taken to hospital following collision near Sidney

Collision happened Wednesday afternoon after officer pulled over cab

A Wednesday night fire at an empty house in Langford is under investigation. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Fire in Langford home tagged for demolition sparks investigation

Fire was limited to first floor of empty house

The closure of Panorama Recreation Centre in North Saanich in mid-March caused projected revenues from fees by $2.5 million. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Peninsula Recreation Commission 2021 budget reflects dropped revenues this year

COVID-19 forced commission to reduces projected revenues by $2.5 million

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. Dr. Charlotte Waddell, a specialist in child and adolescent psychiatry, says she’s expecting to see increases in the number of kids experiencing anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress and other behavioural challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Clinicians worry pandemic is worsening youth mental health

Long-term studies and data are needed to assess exactly how the pandemic is affecting kids’ development

Grade 8 Journey Middle student Calvin Smith brought a Second World War talker helmet from the U.S. Navy that he bought at a garage sale in Sooke in 2019. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Journey Middle students tour interactive museum for Remembrance Day

Students, historians bring war artifacts to show students

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Campbell River Storm forward Jory Swanson is given a rough ride into the Comox Valley Glacier Kings’ bench during a match last season at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. The league’s North Division has suspended play for a week due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Nanaimo school system. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
VIJHL suspends weekend North Division play due to COVID outbreak in Nanaimo school system

No players are infected; move taken out of ‘an abundance of caution’

The Cermaq Semi-Closed Containment System undergoes trials at a salmon farm in Norway before its introduction to B.C. waters. A new report calls for clear government policy on salmon farming to help the industry play a key role in the province’s post-pandemic economic recovery. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)
Can B.C. salmon farmers play a bigger role in post-pandemic economic recovery?

Report shows clearer government policy could lead to $44-billion in economic output over 30 years

A special Tree of Life pendant that ‘Rose’ purchased during a sabbatical to Victoria. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Island woman warns of scams on dating sites from personal experience

Rose gets her $1,500 back, but most aren’t as fortunate

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia stands by a canoe carved by former lieutenant governor Steven Point. The canoe named Shxwtitostel (pronounced: Schwe-tea-tos-tel) means “a safe place to cross the river” in Halq’eméylem and is currently on display at the B.C. Legislature building. (Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia photo)
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

Reconciliation Award launched by Lieutenant Governor, BC Achievement Foundation

A person stands under an umbrella while looking out at English Bay as heavy rain falls, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canadians struggling through the pandemic aren’t accessing online resources: study

A national survey led by researchers at UBC says that Canadians aren’t aware of virtual resources

The Edmonton Institution for Women in Edmonton is shown on Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. The Correctional Service of Canada says five inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Advocate says second COVID-19 wave has inmates locked down in ‘atrocious’ conditions

Contact tracing is underway and testing is being offered at the three federal institutions affected

Most Read