Oaklands Sunset Market kicks off biggest year yet in Victoria

Locals enjoy the many offerings of the Oaklands Sunset Market in this photo from a past year. The Wednesday evening event features fresh local produce and other goods, entertainment and a beverage garden. (Courtesy of Oaklands Sunset Market)

The 2021 Oaklands Sunset Market is up and running and takes over the Oaklands Community Centre on Wednesdays from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The June 30 opening market kicked off what will be the event’s biggest season to date, with more than 50 local farm and food vendors and five food trucks on site for the evening at 2827 Belmont Ave. now through Sept. 1.

The event opened with a First Nations blessing and traditional dance, and local rock and country band Born Reckless entertained patrons with a live performance.

Through the Farmers Market National Coupon Program, a total of $5,000 will be given at the market this season to 25 families experiencing food insecurity. A beer garden sponsored by Hoyne Brewing also runs weekly until 7:30 p.m. with offerings as low as $5.25.

Attendees are asked to observe COVID-19 protocols by socially distancing and eating, drinking and socializing off site. Washrooms are available inside the community centre via the courtyard.

The Oaklands Sunset Market aims to celebrate local community through food, art, culture and inclusivity and by uniting people with local food growers, producers and businesses.

For more information, visit oaklands.life.

