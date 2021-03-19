Larry Rumsby

Larry Rumsby

OBITUARY: A tribute to Larry Rumsby

Former electrician contributed generously to community life – and always with a smile

Elida Peers | Contributed

Larry Rumsby was born at Jordan River in 1926, and he always had a soft spot for the frame house at the bottom of the hill on the waterside, as you approached Jordan River, a structure now gone.

It was the life of a thriving pioneer community that brought together Frank Rumsby, an electrician who arrived by boat in 1911, before there was a road to Jordan River, to work at the hydroelectric plant, and Nettie Maloney, a teacher who began ministering to her flock at the Jordan River School in 1919. They were married in 1922.

In 1929, the village of Sooke was first able to access electricity, with the establishment of a substation that diverted power into the village from the hydro lines that carried power from Jordan River to supply Victoria. It wasn’t long before Frank Rumsby brought his family to the new subdivision of Saseenos, where Larry, his sister Joan and brother Bill were raised in a waterfront home.

Rumsby Electric, begun in 1932 by his dad, became the primary electrical firm in town, and as Larry mused when he was 80 and still working at his trade, it was probably Sooke’s oldest business. Not only did Larry and brother Bill carry on the firm, but Larry’s son Stephen became an electrician as well.

After attending Sooke Superior School and barely old enough to join, Larry served briefly during the Second World War, went to work, and married a Prairie girl, Betty Lence, nursing at Saint Joseph’s Hospital.

The couple made their home alongside the Sooke River and raised a lively household of seven children, while both Larry and Betty contributed generously to community life.

Sooke was his town, and in Larry’s relaxed way, he was always an interested participant with a great smile.

It would be impossible to note the many ways that he contributed his electrical skills to the Sooke community over the years, but among the many endeavours that he helped would be the Sooke Community Association, the Sooke Centennial Committee, the Sooke Region Museum, the Sooke Lions Club, the Royal Canadian Legion, and pretty well all major community celebrations.

A man of the Roman Catholic faith, he carried a significant role in encouraging inter-church activities.

Larry’s sociable nature meant he enjoyed carrying on another tradition begun by his dad, barbecuing the beef in pits at the Flats in the Leechtown style, the night before All Sooke Day so that the succulent meat would be ready for the eager crowds next day. It wasn’t only the beef, though, as while the Flats were being readied each year, whenever an electrical problem arose, there was always a call to Larry, which brought a quick response.

Most outstanding, when the first Sooke Fine Arts Show was being set up in 1986, Larry spent weeks working gratis at the arena, organizing and setting up the lighting.

Larry did take time for fun and was a member of the Sooke Badminton Club, attended a memorable car rally in 1957 with his boyhood friend Gerald Roberson, and particularly enjoyed annual boating trips around the Island with Glen Holland and visiting Bill Hewlett. Best of all were the many summer camping trips taken with his family, where the kids would all gather around while Betty prepared lunch on the tailgate.

Daughter Lorna recalls his boundless energy and enthusiasm – that on his 80th birthday, he called her and suggested a bike ride – she said after riding to Sidney and back, he was not even tired, while she collapsed to the bed.

More recently, though, Larry’s age had caught up with him, and his final days were at Ayre Manor, where he died March 12. Predeceased by his sister Joan Zipp and his brother Bill (Kathryn), Larry leaves his wife of 69 years, Betty, his sons Stephen (Michelle), Peter (Deborah), Christopher (Susan), Brian (Laura) and daughters Lorna, Maureen (Boh) and Karen (Reese). His grandchildren include Robin (Dan), Zachary, Rebekah, Scott, Travis, Lance, Sean (Meagan), Chelsea (Reese), Leland, Jennifer, Kaitlyn and great-grandchildren are: Vienna, Hope, Ledger, Kylee and Knox.

•••

Elida Peers is the historian of the Sooke Region Museum.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke residents asked to park off streets to assist with street sweeping
Next story
Free leak detection kits available to Saanich residents to reduce water waste, save money

Just Posted

Longtime environmental advocate Vicky Husband speaks at a ForestMarchBC rally on Friday in Victoria’s Centennial Square. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Greater Victoria residents rally to protect old-growth forests at B.C. legislature

‘That’s what we’re standing up here to protect,’ says Vicky Husband

A Capital Regional District program aimed at planning, developing and funding performing arts facilities isn't sitting well with Juan de Fuca director Mike Hicks. (Pixabay photo)
Juan de Fuca director won’t back performing arts facilities plan

CRD moves forward on plan but securing full support around region will be tough

The Customs House construction site is closed temporarily after a COVID-19 exposure. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Customs House construction site closed temporarily after COVID-19 exposure

Additional cleaning and sanitization underway

People present at Lansdowne Middle School on March 10, 11 or 12 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Another COVID-19 exposure reported at a Saanich middle school

Exposures may have occurred at Lansdowne Middle School north campus March 10, 11 or 12

Supporting local was made easier last year by a Victoria-based online site that allowed shoppers to purchase gift cards online. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria initiative sells nearly $1 million in local business gift cards

Support Local BC lets people purchase local gift cards in one online space

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Black Press media file
Comox man dies in logging accident near Port McNeill

Port McNeill RCMP say criminality is not suspected.

Mesachie Lake’s Herrington family: dad Shaun, mom Cara, eldest daughter Charlotte, and new arrival Violet, who was born in a hurry on Sunday, March 7. (Angie Hughes photo)
Special home delivery for Vancouver Island mom

Mesachie Lake couple deliver baby in the driveway with entire fire department waiting outside

Minister of Housing David Eby called Penticton city council’s decision to try and close a shelter housing 42 people ‘disgraceful’ while opposition leader Shirley Bond called Eby a bully on Thursday morning. (File photo)
Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

The two politicians shared jabs during the Thursday morning session of the Provincial Legislature

Surrey RCMP officers seen wearing masks during an incident in Surrey in March 2021. (Shane MacKichan photos)
B.C. RCMP ‘very pleased’ to be included in COVID-19 vaccine priority groups

B.C. government announced frontline workers to be included in phases 2, 3

Dee Gallant and Murphy are going to be featured as a question in a German game show. (Photo submitted)
Chemainus woman who sent cougar scurrying with Metallica tapped by German game show

And the answer is, Who used a heavy metal song in 2019 to eliminate danger?

British Columbia officials plan to meet next week with arts organizations who’ve felt shut out of conversations about reopening plans during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The arts are not a ‘frill,’ say B.C. groups frustrated with lack of communication

Health officials plan to meet with arts organizations about reopening plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

Police execute a search warrant at a Thulin St. address after a suspected case of vigilante justice. RCMP photo
Police say man beaten in his own home in apparent case of vigilante justice

RCMP warn against taking law into your own hands after stolen property recovered, four men charged

OPINION SIG
OBITUARY: A tribute to Larry Rumsby

Former electrician contributed generously to community life – and always with a smile

Most Read