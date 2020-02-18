Of Sooke honours, awards and congrats

A quick glance at what’s happening around our community

Local ping-pong sensation Paul Martin is not stopping anytime soon.

Last year, he placed seventh in the Canadian table tennis championships, and plans to attend the 2020 and 2021 55+ B.C. Games.

“I’m pretty happy how I’m progressing,” said Martin, who a few years ago took part in the World championships.

•••

Sooke Eyecare is under new ownership. Dr. Chris Hewitt and Dr. Nicole Hewitt have taken over the Sooke Optometry practice from Dr. Louise Morin.

“I’ve been practicing in Sooke since 2015. When the opportunity to purchase the practice and make Sooke our home came available, we jumped at it,” says Hewitt.

“We will still be providing the same excellent service that Sooke has come to know from the clinic, and we look forward to serving the community in the coming years.”

•••

A local artisan distillery was honoured at the recent Canadian Whisky Awards.

Terence Fitzgerald and Jason MacIsaac of Sheringham Distillery were among the winners.

The 2020 Canadian Whisky Awards recognized famous whiskies and big achievements of the past decade, while giving kudos to small-batch innovations from artisan distilleries, including four from B.C.

•••

It’s busy days at the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce. The chamber’s new board was sworn-in on Jan. 21, with Karen Mason as the new president. Directors include Tim Ayres, Sandi Bowers, Les Haddad, Mike Menard, Terrie Moore, Bev Petow, and Brian White.

The chamber also thanked its out-going members: David and Margaret Bloom, Lorna Danylchuk, Ryan Chamberland, Susan Jones, and Pierre Lacombe.

Former acting president Britt Santowski was recently named executive director of the chamber.

•••

The Stick in the Mud Coffee House recently marked a special anniversary.

The Stick started roasting coffee on-site 10 years ago, and now has its coffee in 40 other businesses, restaurants, hotels and cafes, says owner David Evans.

•••

The WorkLink Employment Society is building a new office at 2096 Church Rd. in Sooke. The office is expected to be completed by December.

“We are delighted to announce the construction of our new Sooke office. This new office is poised to be the future home of a community service hub, which will see a collection of non-profit agencies working together to first identify, then provide needed social services to Sooke and surrounding communities,” says Shirley Hoyer, Work Link’s board chair.

•••

The Otter Point Fire Department and Commission recently thanked Marie-Ann Davidson for 18 years of outstanding service to the fire department. She was presented with a nice plaque from Fire Chief John McCrea. Nice work, Marie-Ann.

•••

Kevin Laird is editor of the Sooke News Mirror. His email is editor@sookenewsmirror.com.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySooke