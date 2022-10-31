Campus View Elementary in Saanich has a new soft, non-slip playground surface made from 281 recycled B.C. scrap tires. (Courtesy Tire Stewardship BC)

Old tires give one Saanich elementary school’s playground a sustainable makeover

A Saanich elementary school’s playground has a new rubberized surfacing made from 281 recycled scrap tires, thanks to a group collecting and recycling scrap tires across the province.

Tire Stewardship BC (TSBC) helped provide the new soft, non-slip surface for the Campus View Elementary School playground extension. Last year, the school’s parent advisory council was awarded a $9,040 grant from TSBC to assist with the costs of installation.

“We are really pleased to be a part of this great community playground improvement project through our TSBC grants program,” TSBC executive director Rosemary Sutton said in a release. “This pour-in-place, rubberized surface is not only made from B.C. recycled tires, but it is cost-effective, environmentally friendly and makes the area safe and accessible for all children to play on.”

Since 2009, the non-profit group has given out over $5.8 million in community grants to municipalities, other registered non-profits and schools, as well as First Nations and Metis settlements.

Grants have contributed to 328 total projects including rubber surfacing for water parks, fitness areas and running tracks in 94 communities throughout B.C. In 2022 alone, recycled rubber from over 14,000 scrap tires has been used for community projects.

“When community groups or organizations plan the new construction or rebuild of outdoor community amenities, the rubberized surfaces made from recycled scrap B.C. tires can be applied for running tracks, water parks, walkways and gathering areas, as well as playgrounds,” said Sutton.

She added that the rubberized surfaces are visually attractive and can be coloured. They’re also non-toxic and durable. And a semi-porous structure also allows water to flow through the surface making them low maintenance during all weather conditions.

For more information on the Campus View Elementary School playground visit http://campusviewpac.ca. Visit https://www.rcbc.ca/recyclepedia/search to search for tire recycling locations in the province.

