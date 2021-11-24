RCMP catamaran Lindsay patrolled off the shores of Sidney on Nov. 19. The vessel is nearly 60 feet long and is capable of reaching speeds of 36 knots or nearly 67 km/h. (Courtesy of Bob Orchard)

One of three Vancouver Island RCMP catamarans spotted off Sidney

The catamaran is capable of travelling up to 36 knots

One of the two RCMP catamarans patrolling the southern section of Vancouver Island was spotted off the shores of Sidney on Nov. 19. A third vessel patrols northern Vancouver Island.

An RCMP spokesperson said the vessel was on regular patrol duty while in local waters.

Named Lindsay after the late RCMP commissioner Malcolm Lindsay (1909-1983), the aluminum-hulled vessel has a gross tonnage of 61.3 and a length of almost 60 feet, according to Nauticapedia, the virtual maritime museum of Cascadia and Pacific, Western and Northern Canada. She is said to be capable of doing 36 knots or nearly 67 km/h.

