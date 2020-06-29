Online LGBTQ exhibits to enjoy during Pride month

Pride events around the world have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

With Pride events across the world being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many celebrations have been moved online well beyond the month of June.

Among the online LGBTQ-related exhibitions is Performance, Protest and Politics: The Art of Gilbert Baker.

Curated for the GLBT Historical Society Museum in San Francisco, the online exhibition examines artist Gilbert Baker, who created the rainbow flag. The exhibition looks at how he blurred lines between art and activism. Baker ended up sewing a mile-long rainbow flag for the 1994 New York City Stonewall 25 Pride Parade. Find the exhibit online at glbthistory.org/gilbert-baker-exhibition.

Check out 50 Years of Pride, a photography exhibition is presented by the GLBT Historical Society and the San Francisco Arts Commission Galleries with the support of San Francisco Pride. It looks at how the city’s Pride parade and celebration has evolved over the past 50 years and features over half of the nearly 100 photographs that will be features in the real life exhibition at San Francisco City Hall. Find the gallery at glbthistory.org/50-years-of-pride.

Pakistan-born, New York-based artist Salman Toor’s work is showcased in The Self as Cipher: Salman Toor’s Narrative Paintings, an online exhibition displaying his intimate portraits and thoughts on queer south Asian. Toor, a queer man himself, made paintings loosely inspired by his own experiences. Find the showcase at whitney.org/essays/salman-toor-self-as-cipher.

Spectrosythesis II – Exposure of Tolerance: LGBTQ in Southeast Asia is a show from the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre can be viewed virtually in a detailed video that brings it to life. The exhibition features dozens of artists from within Southeast Asia and from the Indian and Chinese spheres. It shows what it means to grow up in a society where your gender identity or preference is different from the norm and examines degrees of tolerance in these regions. Find the show online at sunpride.hk/sunpride-event-spectrosynthesis-ii.

Illegal to be You: History Beyond Stonewall is an exhibition with the National Museum of American History in Washington looking at the history of LGBTQ rights and activism. It includes photos of artifacts like buttons from the 1970s and Stonewall, clothing worn by well-known activists and publications geared towards LGBTQ individuals from years past. Visit americanhistory.si.edu/illegal-to-be-you to view the exhibition.

