Open-air burning season in rural Saanich ends April 30

Yard waste fires permitted outside Urban Containment Boundary, guidelines must be followed

The end of the open-air burning season in rural Saanich looms.

Every year, starting Oct. 16, residents outside the district’s urban containment boundary can burn yard waste within the safety guidelines. Open burning ends on April 30 – although extreme, warm weather could result in the season ending early, said Lt. Insp. Sean Lillis of the Saanich Fire Department. The limits are in place to reduce the risk of a fire spreading, to preserve air quality and protect the environment.

Residents in rural Saanich are permitted to burn yard waste in a pile no larger than three feet in diameter on Fridays from sunrise to sunset and Saturdays from sunrise to noon without a permit. For larger fires or to burn any day, a $10 permit is required. (Photo submitted by Sean Lillis)

Before April 30, rural property owners can burn clean, dry garden refuse in a pile no larger than three feet in diameter on Fridays from sunrise to sunset and Saturdays from sunrise to noon without a permit. A permit, costing $10, is required for fires up to six feet in diameter and for burning on any other weekday from sunrise to sunset.

Permits last seven days and end April 30, even if purchased less than a week before the deadline, Lillis said. To apply contact Saanich Fire Prevention at 250-475-5500 or at fireprevention@saanich.ca.

After April 30, yard waste can be dropped off at the Saanich Public Works Yard at 1010 McKenzie Ave.

