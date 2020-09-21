The Sooke Truth for Reconciliation Group will host the third annual Orange Shirt Day on Saturday. (File - Black Press Media)

Orange Shirt Day marks legacy of residential schools

Sooke event happens on Sept. 26

The Sooke Truth for Reconciliation Group will host the third annual Orange Shirt Day, which recognizes the legacy of residential schools.

Anyone wishing to attend the Orange Shirt Day gathering is welcome. The event is on Saturday (Sept. 26) at St. Rose of Lima Church, 2191 Townsend Rd., beginning at 2 p.m.

Orange Shirt Day was inspired by the story of Phyllis Webstad, who wore a new orange shirt which was taken away from her on her first day at a residential school in Williams Lake, B.C., in 1973. It started as a commemoration event in 2013, and the program has since expanded across Canada to raise awareness about bullying and racism.

Officially, Orange Shirt Day takes place on Sept. 30. This year it will be commemorated in Sooke on Sept. 26. The initiative calls for every Canadian to wear an orange shirt in the spirit of healing and reconciliation.

This year Sooke Truth for Reconciliation Group’s founder Linda Bristol’s daughter Monique has arranged for distinguished guests to join the Sooke circle:

Alex Nelson of the Musgamaqw Dzawada’enuwx First Nation is best known for hosting the 1997 Indigenous Games in Victoria. He was co-founder and executive director of the Aboriginal Sports and Recreation Association of B.C. for 20 years. Nelson is a survivor of St. Michael’s residential school in Alert Bay.

Nella Nelson was with the Victoria School District for nearly 40 years, including 29 years as the administrator for Aboriginal education until her retirement in 2018. She is a published author and recipient of numerous awards.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SOOKE HISTORY: A community hall wedding

Just Posted

Orange Shirt Day marks legacy of residential schools

Sooke event happens on Sept. 26

West Shore RCMP seeks video footage after homeowner interrupts Colwood break and enter

Police were called to 600-block of Stornoway Drive late Sunday

Charity tackling ‘weekend hunger gap’ bracing for tripling of students in need

Backpack Buddies was serving 1,300 students per week in March, by June that number doubled

BC Supreme Court tosses out application to stop work on Highlands quarry

Highlands District Community Association will not suffer irreparable harm if work begins, says judge

Island Sexual Health expanding physical space and workforce

Island Health looking to hire more health care workers for centre once expansion complete

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

Claire Trevena has held the position since 2017

UPDATE: Qualicum Beach man dies in kayaking incident

Body was found Saturday floating near Lasqueti Island

Most Read