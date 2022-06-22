Organizers planning the return of Shirley Day

Local musicians will perform at Shirley Day on Aug. 21. Having missed Shirley Day for two years due to the COVID pandemic, organizers look forward to welcoming everyone back to the hamlet. (Contributed - Shannon Lee Rae)

Shirley Day – the largest and longest-running annual celebration of rural life in Shirley – returns to the Shirley Community Hall and Pioneer Park in August.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Having missed Shirley Day for two years due to the COVID pandemic, organizers look forward to welcoming everyone back to the hamlet.

It’s a fun day that’s suitable for all ages.

The event will feature live music, local arts and crafts, organic food products, and a dessert table.

The salmon barbecue dinner is off the menu this year, but the food concession will offer tasty treats and barbecue favourites.

There will also be children’s activities and a display of polished fire department trucks.

Shirley Day organizer Mary Dunn said this year will feel different yet familiar.

“As a community, we’ve really missed getting together during the pandemic. I believe we can expect an added shot of enthusiasm following the two-year gap since 2019. After all, Shirley Day has been celebrated every third Sunday of August for as far back as I can remember, and I first moved here in 1978.”

Shirley Day is the primary annual fundraiser for the Shirley Community Association. The association maintains the hall and park for public and private meetings and events, including recreational programs.

Every Sunday during summer, Shirley Country Market fills the air with the sale of crafts and farm produce and the sound of musical entertainment. Spring and fall craft fairs in the hall are popular annual events.

“Downtown Shirley really comes alive on Sunday market days, but Shirley Day is the social highlight of the summer in our community,” said Dunn. “Our volunteers are putting together a family-friendly extravaganza this year.

Need more information, please email Mary Dunn at marydunn@shaw.ca.

