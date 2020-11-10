An otter was scooped out of the salmon containment area in the Saanich fish fence during the fall salmon count on Nov. 4 – much to the surprise of volunteers. (Photo courtesy Dorothy Chambers)

An otter was scooped out of the salmon containment area in the Saanich fish fence during the fall salmon count on Nov. 4 – much to the surprise of volunteers. (Photo courtesy Dorothy Chambers)

Otters foil annual salmon count at Saanich fish fence

Seasonal tally ends early with 176 coho passing up Colquitz River to spawn

A family of sneaky otters has forced the annual Colquitz River salmon count in the Cuthbert Holmes Park to end early as volunteers opt to remove the fish fence for the season.

Every fall, the volunteers with Salmon in the City – a project funded by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) – install fish fence panels in the river to temporarily trap salmon that swim through so that the team can monitor the population and collect data for the DFO. In a typical year, volunteers attend the fish fence every day from September to December to assess the age, species, health and sex of the salmon coming up the river to spawn.

READ ALSO: Bright red salmon appear at Saanich’s Colquitz River fish fence

This September, a new trap bottom was installed to keep otters from swimming into the fish containment area because in years past they’d been known to sneak in from underneath to steal salmon, explained volunteer and environmental advocate Dorothy Chambers. She added that while the volunteers were putting in the new bottom, the little predators appeared to be watching and “assessing their next entry plan.”

The first fish of 2020 began to appear in early October and for about three weeks volunteers counted fish – often under the curious gaze of local preschool classes and seniors’ walking groups, Chambers said. However, after less than a month of fish counting and a hard-fought battle against a family of five otters that circled the trap “like sharks,” volunteers have admitted defeat.

READ ALSO: Salmon counters ‘disappointed’ with 119 cohos in Colquitz this season

“The otters have won and they are now entering the trap through the small salmon opening,” she explained, adding that one otter was actually hauled out of the trap in the net used to scoop salmon up for counting on Nov. 4.

“After consultation with the volunteers and DFO, it is clear we must remove the fence panels and give the salmon free access, without the trap to hinder their upstream travels,” Chambers said.

She emphasized that volunteers’ priority is always ensuring that the “urban salmon” are healthy and able to reach their spawning grounds.

READ ALSO: Saanich schoolkids observe salmon dissections in Cuthbert Holmes Park

The fish fence panels were removed on Nov. 6 and the 2020 salmon has ended. The official tally collected by volunteers showed that a total of 176 coho – 126 young males, 22 older males and 28 females – and four cutthroat trout came up the Colquitz River this year, Chambers said.

She thanked volunteers for their tireless work and commitment to the salmon counting project.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of SaanichFishparksSalmon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Artists create giant poppy in Sidney to honour, support veterans

Just Posted

Greater Victoria’s population is a diverse mix of people living in a variety of partnerships, speaking multiple languages and making a wide range of incomes. Those and other demographic identifiers can be found in the 2020 Vital Signs report. (Black Press Media file photo)
What would Greater Victoria look like with only 100 people?

The 2020 Vital Signs report breaks down a hypothetical village, based on demographics

A sneaky otter made its way into the salmon containment area in the Saanich fish fence during the fall salmon count. (Photo courtesy Dorothy Chambers)
Otters foil annual salmon count at Saanich fish fence

Seasonal tally ends early with 176 coho passing up Colquitz River to spawn

Statistics Canada’s Crime Severity Index reports Sooke’s rate at 47.96 – 77.7 per cent lower than a decade ago. (Graeme Roy - The Canadian Press)
Sooke’s crime severity dropped by 78% over last 10 years

But the CSI increased 20 per cent in 2019

Russ Cozens, Gary Powe, and Clive Spark (bottom) joined by Bob Brown and Duncan Stuart, here standing in the cockpit section of the Avro Lancaster FM 104, are among the volunteers restoring the iconic plane. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
North Saanich’s B.C. Aviation Museum helps preserve physical legacy of Second World War

Museum volunteers are currently restoring iconic Avro Lancester

The annual WetDashe Race, shown here from 2019, is taking a virtual approach to raising funds for men’s health this year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria’s WetDashe paddling race makes a virtual splash this year

Annual outrigger race draws international attention

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan says return to lockdown measures possible if COVID-19 cases spike in B.C.

British Columbians will have to find safer ways to gather and celebrate if they want to avoid shutdown

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020. (B.C. NDP photo)
Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

New consultation for schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)
Paramedic donates pandemic pay to B.C. charity, challenges others to do same

Will Rogers gifts $2,000 each to Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox, Indigenous advocates among diverse group on shortlist for new $5 bill

Terry Fox captivated a nation as he ran to raise awareness and money for cancer research

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

Most Read