Outdoor music event in Saanich raises over $2,000 for food projects

Proceeds split between Rainbow Kitchen, Living Edge feeders of Greater Victoria people in need

An outdoor music event at Prospect Lake Hall raised significant funds for community organizations that feed the community. (Photo courtesy of Deborah Price)

An outdoor fundraiser concert that took place Aug. 30 outside Saanich’s Prospect Lake Hall garnered over $2,000 in donations for the Rainbow Kitchen and Living Edge.

The proceeds were split between the two organizations, both of which are dedicated to feeding and serving communities in Greater Victoria that are food insecure.

The event saw three different bands perform and featured genres such as big band swing classics, jazz, and rock and roll. “People were tapping their toes and smiling, there’s a certain freedom in this because people are coming back to life,” said Deborah Price administrative assistant with Living Edge and co-organizer of the event.

Rainbow Kitchen is a family-friendly facility providing meals to the community, while Living Edge is a group that provides groceries on a weekly basis to those in need.

Of importance to Living Edge is their emphasis on providing fresh food for seven neighbourhood free-food markets in Greater Victoria, Price said. A market runs in certain neighbourhoods every day except Sunday.

“We secure perfectly good food that would otherwise end up going to waste from various donors, and we meet a different kind of market this way because they can get whatever’s in season and whatever we have a plethora of,” she said.

