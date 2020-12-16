Robyn and Mark Byrne plan to take part in Sooke’s annual Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 27. The area for birders extends from Otter Point Park to Metchosin Golf and Country Club. (Mark Byrne photo)

Robyn and Mark Byrne plan to take part in Sooke’s annual Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 27. The area for birders extends from Otter Point Park to Metchosin Golf and Country Club. (Mark Byrne photo)

Pandemic can’t clip wings of Christmas Bird Count in Sooke

Avid birders to spot as many bird species as possible on Dec. 27

It was out on the open ocean nearly five years ago when Robyn Byrne discovered a new passion for bird-watching.

The Saanich woman and her husband were kayaking around the waters off Victoria when they realized they couldn’t identify any of the birds they spotted while on a day trip.

The next time they were looking out to the ocean while camping out in Nanaimo on New Year’s Day in 2016, they came prepared. They brought a book filled with local birds and snapped several photos of wildlife.

Fast forward to 2020, Byrne is coordinating the annual Christmas Bird Count in Sooke on Dec. 27.

The Christmas Bird Count has the longest history of any citizen science project that dates back to the early 1900s. There are more than 2,500 counts across North America that take place from late December to early January.

On Dec. 27, Byrne will join dozens of birders in Sooke to spot as many bird species as they can within the day.

“The migration trails are so interesting,” said Byrne. “I love that even a little hummingbird can fly across the country and come back to the exact same feeder.”

READ MORE: Birders flocking to Greater Victoria after rare warbler sighting

She said people could choose to participate from the comfort of their own home by reporting what birds they see by their feeders. The Rocky Point Bird Observatory website offers a gallery of photos for commonly seen birds and rare ones, so people who don’t have much experience with birding can participate.

Sooke’s count is divided into eight zones, assigned to birders before the big day.

The area extends from Otter Point Park to Metchosin Golf and Country Club. With nearly 60 people taking part in last year’s event, Byrne hopes to attract the same amount of people.

In 2019, the group identified 106 bird species.

Byrne said she never grows tired of discovering new birds, as she’s been able to improve her identification skills to the point where she knows what birds are in the area just by closing her eyes and listening. Common birds that she can identify include the chickadee, American robin and bald eagle.

The Sooke count is planned for Dec. 27; Sidney is scheduled for Dec. 20 and another in Victoria on Dec. 19.

Those interested in taking part can fill out a form at bit.ly/SookeChristmasBirdCount.

ALSO READ: Rare flock of birds spotted in Oak Bay

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BirdwatchingSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Sooke is planning to hold its annual Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 27. The area for birders extends from Otter Point Park to Metchosin Golf and Country Club. (Mark Byrne photo)

Sooke is planning to hold its annual Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 27. The area for birders extends from Otter Point Park to Metchosin Golf and Country Club. (Mark Byrne photo)

Previous story
Two Saanich students nab top prizes in province-wide fire safety poster contest
Next story
Saanich takes over Braefoot building from community association in early 2021

Just Posted

Sooke is planning to hold its annual Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 27. The area for birders extends from Otter Point Park to Metchosin Golf and Country Club. (Mark Byrne photo)
Pandemic can’t clip wings of Christmas Bird Count in Sooke

Avid birders to spot as many bird species as possible on Dec. 27

Island Health has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)
20 patients, staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

One more COVID-19 case identified in connection to Greater Victoria hospital outbreak

Saanich police have arrested one Metchosin man in connection with a string of indecent acts reported across the region. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin man arrested in connection to string of indecent acts

Eleven exposure incidents reported across Greater Victoria from late October through December

The search for Master Sailor Duane Earle, from Winnipeg, has concluded. The Boatswain, described as a ‘sailor’s sailor’ was not found. (Courtesy Canadian Armed Forces)
VIDEO: Navy at a loss at how missing sailor could go overboard from HMCS Winnipeg

Search for Boatswain Duane Earle concluded Tuesday evening

In 2021, Saanich will resume management of the building in Braefoot Park which housed the Braefoot Community Association for many years. (Google Streetview)
Saanich takes over Braefoot building from community association in early 2021

Braefoot Community Association to transition to new location, sports programs to continue in park

No charges will be laid in a high-speed crash in downtown Victoria last summer. (Video/Ruan Burghardt)
No charges in high-speed Victoria crash caught on video

Victoria police officer had attempted to pull over driver shortly before incident

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

(University of Oxford / John Cairns)
POLL: Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

After months of uncertainty and ever-tightening restrictions, the end of the pandemic… Continue reading

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days, instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
RCMP commits to changes on how it collects, uses information about protesters

Complaints commission concluded the RCMP acted reasonably for the most part

A young boy looks through the menorah during a lighting ceremony at the Calgary Jewish Community Centre on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. COVID-19 is prompting Jews to find creative ways to safely celebrate Hanukkah this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A little bit of light:’ Jews find creative ways to observe Hanukkah during pandemic

Jews celebrate Hanukkah by lighting candles for eight nights

Most Read