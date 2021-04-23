Paramedics rescue unusual patient after Oak Bay hit-and-run

A female duck was rescued while a male one was deceased on scene

Nic Hume and his fellow paramedic stopped to rescue the victim of an Oak Bay hit-and-run – a duck – at the end of their shift Thursday morning. (Nic Hume/Facebook)

Sooke resident and B.C. paramedic Nic Hume was just finishing up a long overnight shift Thursday morning when he and his team came across a disturbing sight.

Sprawled across Newport Avenue in Oak Bay were the victims of a hit-and-run – a male duck, clearly deceased at the scene, and a female duck, conscious but in obvious pain.

Hume and his partner quickly contacted their dispatcher to verify there were no other emergencies occurring, and other units were available should a new emergency arise, before springing into action.

“We activated our emergency lights, blocked the road to secure the scene, and used available linen to capture and stabilize the female patient,” Hume said in a post to social media. She was then transported to a nearby speciality care facility before being transferred to the SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre for ongoing support and recovery.

“It’s been an eventful block at work, and I take immense joy from small-yet-significant victories like this one,” Hume said.

