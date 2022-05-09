PawSwap offers treats for pet owners, dog-friendly businesses with rewards

The Isle of Dogs campaign promotes Vancouver Island as one of B.C.’s most dog-friendly locations

The dog days of summer are off to an early start as PawSwap continues its Isle of Dogs campaign throughout Vancouver Island.

PawSwap, an app company based in Vancouver that helps users find pooch-friendly establishments in their area, launched the three-month campaign at the beginning of April. As the name may suggest, the campaign aims to support the inclusion of dogs on Vancouver Island; one of the most dog-friendly places in British Columbia.

“Our vision is to live in a world where dogs are welcomed, cared for, and loved, and with this comes supporting pups and organizations that need a little TLC,” said PawSwap co-founder Aliya Bhatia in a news release.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ElderDog Victoria helps keep pets and owners happy, healthy

READ ALSO: LETTER: People being outsmarted by their pets

Participating businesses on the Island are offering dog owners incentives including waived pet fees at hotels and free drinks and treats from select breweries and restaurants. People can also earn extra points through the PawSwap app that count towards prize packages valued at as much as $2,300, while also supporting local businesses.

“Just a 10 per cent shift to local shopping can make a huge impact. It takes only 15,000 switching to local products, services, and businesses to make a significant change,” said the release.

As COVID pandemic social and business restrictions begin to ease, PawSwap has found a good reason to let the dogs out. To learn more about the campaign and its participating businesses, visit pawswapapp.com/isle-of-dogs.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DogsPet StoreTourism