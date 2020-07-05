Shai Thompson (right), owner of House of Lily Koi, hands Beverly Elder, executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank, a cheque for $1,000. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank)

Peninsula food bank receives $1,000 donation from local retailer

House of Lily Koi raised the money through the annual food bank fundraiser

The Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank received a $1,000 donation from a local retailer.

House of Lily Koi, a consignment store on Beacon Avenue, raised the money through the annual food bank fundraiser, along with donating $1 from every mask sold.

Beverly Elder, executive director for the food bank, says the money will be used to purchase fresh produce.

“We have quite a bit of fresh produce, but we want to make sure everyone gets some,” she says.

At the beginning of the pandemic Elder says there was about a 20 per cent jump in the number of people seeking the food bank’s services. Although she doesn’t think we’ll ever be back to normal, she says the need has plateaued in the community.

Currently, the food bank is seeking smaller jars of peanut butter. Elder says the food bank has a lot of big jars, but single people usually only want a 500-gram jar.

People can go to the food bank on Fifth Street to get a partially made hamper and then help themselves to other items such as fresh produce or dairy products as they need it.

For more information on the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank, and to see what items are needed most, visit splfoodbank.com.

 

Food Bank

Most Read