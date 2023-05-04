Donors added to a mountain of pads, tampons and other menstrual products collected during the United Way Greater Victoria Period Promise: Fill the Bus event in 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

Period poverty campaign aims to ‘Fill The Bus’ with needed products in Saanich

Charity asking for menstrual product donations to help Greater Victoria residents

A Vancouver Island charity is launching a campaign to supply menstrual products to people in Greater Victoria.

United Way Southern Vancouver Island launched its 2023 Period Poverty campaign on Monday (May 1). The group said supplying free menstrual products to the community is important because menstruation can become a serious issue when hygiene products are out of reach.

“The consequences could mean missing a job interview, class, or an important community event,” the charity said.

United Way BC reported 13 per cent of people who menstruate in the province said they have had a period when their family was unable to afford needed products.

“We are challenging local businesses, workplaces, and unions to work together to eliminate period poverty,” said Erika Stenson, the charity’s executive director.

The Victoria charity is hosting its Fill The Bus event on May 28, which is also International Menstrual Hygiene Day. The charity plans to raise awareness by filling a public transit bus with donations of menstrual products.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at Tillicum Centre and ends at 3 p.m.

READ MORE: B.C. launches task force to end ‘period poverty’ and nix menstruation stigma

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

