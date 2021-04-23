Peter the missing Oak Bay budgie found after 3 weeks away

Peter, an Oak Bay budgie who went missing April 3, was found April 22 after he flew into a Victoria resident’s apartment. He has been reunited with his owners. (Courtesy of Oak Bay police)

A household budgie has proved himself far more resilient than expected after turning up in a random person’s apartment Thursday, nearly three weeks after he went missing from his owners’ home.

Peter became well-known in early April when he was featured in the Oak Bay police’s weekly crime brief. On April 3, the six-month-old green and yellow bird flew out an open door of his Cedar Hill Cross Road home. His owners described Peter as a social bird that will land on the shoulder of anyone who calls out to him.

So, perhaps Peter was seeking out some sorely missed social interaction when he flew into a Victoria resident’s apartment on Thursday. According to Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties, the resident knew just who Peter was and was able to reunite him with his owners.

“His owners are ecstatic,” Bernoties wrote in a tweet. “Peter isn’t saying much but I’m sure there’s a book deal in the works.”

