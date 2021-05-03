Philharmonic releases fourth ‘virtual concert’ video

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus is going virtual for the fourth time with the release of two new video features.

A group of 50 singers and orchestral players all recorded their parts individually.

The repertoire includes the fourth movement of Brahms’ German Requiem and the conclusion of Part 1 of Haydn’s The Creation, one of the composer’s best-loved masterpieces, featuring soprano Anna Shill, tenor Janvan der Hooft, and bass Paul Boughen.

Chorus director Nicholas Fairbank edited and combined more than 50 tracks to produce the virtual performance. Throughout COVID he has been refining his music and video editing skills.

“I wanted to produce videos worthy of the talents and efforts of our singers and musicians,” Fairbank said.

“Collaborating by distance is hard enough on our performers. The better the end product, the more rewarding the experience for our members — and for the audience who, I hope, will be wowed by the quality of our work.”

Fairbank used the complex Adobe Creative Suite to edit the audio and video.

“It was a steep learning curve at first, but I have enjoyed the experience,” he said.

“Technology has allowed the choir and orchestra to work on music together in a novel way. Though we all wish we could make music in person, the way we used to, we’ve had a great time creating a different kind of art together.”

This series of videos is the fourth virtual release of the SPO since the pandemic. Videos are available on sookephil.ca.

Audiences watching the videos are encouraged to make a donation to the SPO. Contributions over $25 will receive a tax receipt.



