PHOTO: Grinch arrives early for the holidays in Metchosin

The Grinch was spotted on a tractor in Metchosin Monday morning, an early welcome for the holiday season. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

His brain is full of spiders and he’s got garlic in his soul. In fact, no one would touch him with a thirty-nine-and-a-half foot pole. It’s the Grinch and he’s made his way to Metchosin to kick off the holidays early.

A life-size version of the Grinch can be spotted along Pears Road sitting on a tractor, staring into the distance.

If you spot a Christmas decoration that makes you double-take, share them with Goldstream Gazette to share with our readers. Email images to editor@goldstreamgazette.com.

READ MORE: Christmas decorations a labour of love for Colwood residents

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

ChristmasDistrict of Metchosin