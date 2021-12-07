Photo opp food bank fundraiser features draft horses on Saanich Peninsula

Public encouraged to help by bringing non-perishable food or cash donations Dec. 11

Draft horses will be on hand for photo booth opportunities on Saturday, Dec. 11, for a small cash donation or non-perishable food, to be donated to the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. (Photo courtesy of Tally-Ho Carriage Tours)

A holiday-themed photo booth with local draft horses is setting up shop this weekend for cash or nonperishable food donations, all in aid of the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank.

The event, hosted by the Vancouver Island Draft Horse Community, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 11) at Greenhawk Equestrian Sport in Brentwood Bay.

Tally-Ho Carriage Tours’ white Percheron, King, will be available for photos in the morning, while in the afternoon, Clydesdale mare, Maisie, will take over.

The public can visit either horse for a minimum $5 donation. The donations will help the food bank alleviate financial pressures resulting from COVID-19, and reduce the impact of food delivery slowdowns caused by recent floods.

“When you support the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank you are ensuring that hungry people in your community get the support, assistance and help they need,” the community stated in a release.

Members of the draft horse group are dedicated to preserving the history of these majestic animals and creating opportunities for the public to engage and learn about them.

Greenhawk Equestrian Sport is located at 7154 West Saanich Rd.

fundraiserSaanich Peninsula