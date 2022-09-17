PHOTOS: 2 new firefighters train at Oak Bay fire hall

Firefighters Cameron Young and David Mathieson join the team in Oak Bay. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)Firefighters Cameron Young and David Mathieson join the team in Oak Bay. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)
Firefighters Cameron Young and David Mathieson train with the team in Oak Bay. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)Firefighters Cameron Young and David Mathieson train with the team in Oak Bay. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)
Firefighters Cameron Young and David Mathieson train with the team in Oak Bay. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)Firefighters Cameron Young and David Mathieson train with the team in Oak Bay. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)
Firefighters Cameron Young and David Mathieson train with the team in Oak Bay. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)Firefighters Cameron Young and David Mathieson train with the team in Oak Bay. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)
Firefighters Cameron Young and David Mathieson train with the team at Oak Bay fire. (Oak Bay Fire/Twitter)

The Oak Bay Fire Department features two new faces to wind up summer.

Firefighters Cameron Young and David Mathieson joined the team at the Monterey Avenue Hall after Labour Day. The two new hires spent the week getting in some training.

The Oak Bay Fire Department employs 26 career firefighters and two support personnel, with Fire Chief Frank Macdonald at the helm.

oak bay

Previous story
Do The Loop: Walk, run or roll across Greater Victoria to support at-risk youth

Just Posted

Do The Loop, a fundraiser for Threshold Housing Society, returns Sept. 18 to 26 and organizers encourage residents to walk, run or roll the official route, or create one on favourite routes in their own community. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Do The Loop: Walk, run or roll across Greater Victoria to support at-risk youth

Firefighters Cameron Young and David Mathieson join the team in Oak Bay. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)
PHOTOS: 2 new firefighters train at Oak Bay fire hall

An aerial view over downtown Victoria and the Inner Harbour. (Black Press Media file photo)
Solving worker shortages requires housing action: Greater Victoria business leaders

Carole Thibault is among the artists displaying work when the James Bay Art Walk returns Sept. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Courtesy James Bay Art Walk)
Carr House, Finest at Sea to sculptor’s studio – James Bay opens doors to art lovers