PHOTOS: A day in the life Saanich

10:18 a.m. Saanich Coun. Judy Brownoff laughs after a broken branch she cut down from a tree in front of her home on Loenholm Place swiped her hair on the way down. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 10:18 a.m. Saanich Coun. Judy Brownoff shows off her rain-garden filled with deer-resistant plants, grasses and some red flowers that she said draw hummingbirds to her yard. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 11:12 a.m. Andrew Duffels, a horticulturist for the municipality attends to some cosmo flowers outside Saanich Municipal Hall. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 11:23 a.m. UPS driver Robbie Scott stops for a photo before starting a busy nine-hour shift. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 11:28 a.m. Ken Traynor plugs in his electric vehicle at a charging station behind Saanich Municipal Hall before making his way down to the nearby Swan Lake in search of a green heron. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 11:36 a.m. Saanich staff members (left to right) Kristin Ferris, Adam Flint, Forrest Kvemshagen, Megan Catalano and Laura Ciarniello attend a social-distanced meeting outside municipal hall. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Donna Mills took this photo at Swan Lake, which is one of her favourite places to wander. 11:46 a.m. Const. Dane Nicholson (left) meets with Andrew Buchanan, a consultant reporting to the Saanich Police Department. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 12:16 p.m. Cooper Gee, an employee with Xtra Klear Interior and Exterior Cleaning, power washes the parking spaces outside the Reynolds Dry Cleaners and Post Office. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 12:34 p.m. Salaheddine Tanjaoui, a Morocco-born barber with 24 years of experience who goes by Salah the Barber, takes a break from cutting hair at the Sahar Hair Studio where he’s rented a chair since February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 12:59 p.m. Steve Ward, a primary care paramedic with BC Emergency Health Services gears up in personal protective equipment required on all calls during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 12:59 p.m. Melissa Vose (left), an advanced care paramedic with BC Emergency Health Services, and Steve Ward, a primary care paramedic, head into the BC Ambulance Service Victoria Central Reporting Station on Douglas Street for a mid-shift break. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 1:05 p.m. Len Chester (left) and Rachel Barbor, primary care paramedics with BC Emergency Health Services, and Steve Ward, stop for a photo before heading into the BC Ambulance Service Victoria Central Reporting Station on Douglas Street. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 1:07 p.m. Kirin Sekhon, an advanced care paramedic and acting deputy supervisor, ensures things are running smoothly at the BC Ambulance Service Victoria Central Reporting Station on Douglas Street. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 1:21 p.m. Abdullah Kathrada, an automotive technician at Tennyson Auto, fixes a leaking gasket with ease. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) The Blenkinsop Valley, taken by reader Carlos Castillo while running a five-mile loop. 1:41 p.m. Waitress Eureka Cuizo sanitizes a table outside Baan Thai Wok and Bar in the Broadmead Village Shopping Centre. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 1:50 p.m. Sue Clough (left) enjoys lunch on the patio of Romeo’s with longtime friend Andrea Rowan. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 2:36 p.m. Firefighter Joel Anthony (left) helps fellow Saanich firefighter Josh Ward spray down his gear after extinguishing a house fire in the 500-block of Walter Avenue. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 2:41 p.m. Capt. Randall Carnell (right) of the Saanich Fire Department’s fire prevention division talks with Capt. Brent Brice (left), the first-arriving officer, to assess the cause of a house fire in the 500-block of Walter Avenue. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 3:12 p.m. Colin Day (left), a third-year biomedical engineering co-op student, and Kim Arklie, a fourth-year mechanical engineering co-op student, sand down parts for 3D-printed face shields for frontline workers on the University of Victoria campus. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 3:25 p.m. Bodhan Nair, 5, and his mom, Maneesha Deckha, watch the BC Transit buses cycle through the University of Victoria bus loop – the youngster’s favourite pastime. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 3:35 p.m. A park-user pauses to enjoy the view from a bench in Arbutus Cove Park. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 3:46 p.m. Karl Hare catches a wave while skimboarding for the first time in Hollydene Park. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 4:06 p.m. Bryce Edwards (left) and friend Chance Mackay-Topley stop for coffees at the McDonald’s on Shelbourne Street after attending a party dressed as the cowboys. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 4:14 p.m. Golfers tee-up at the Cedar Hill Golf Course. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 4:50 p.m. Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor (left) meets with Carol Hamill, president of the Mount View Colquitz Community Association, at Good Earth Coffeehouse to discuss the Uptown Douglas Draft Plan. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 4:56 p.m. Khadija Awais, 5, spends the afternoon at Uptown Shopping Centre dressed in bunny ears. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 5:02 p.m. Ethan Kennedy, a barista at Starbucks in the Uptown Shopping Centre, pours a cup of cold brew. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 5:42 p.m. Traffic runs smoothly through the McKenzie Interchange during rushhour. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Victoria Grando, office manager at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre, shows off a perogy plate from a recent fundraiser. (Photo submitted by reader Monica Rossa) 8:25 p.m. Floki, a 2-year-old English bulldog visiting from Campbell River poses for a photo. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 8:36 p.m. Kayla Pow, a waitress at the Bin 4 Burger Lounge in Saanich passes along a to-go order from a distance. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 8:45 p.m. The Accent Inns electric sign overlooking Blanshard Street boasts rubber ducks in every room. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) A small pirate (Nathan Papps) at sunset on Cadboro Bay Beach. (Photo submitted by Ramona Johnston)

COVID-19 has transformed 2020 in ways many would never have imagined.

With that in mind, we wanted to celebrate the resiliency of our community as a day in the life Saanich is an annual photo feature we look forward to all year.

We wanted to highlight as much of Saanich as possible, including the people, places and businesses that make it so special.

But photographing the region’s largest municipality is no easy task so this year we asked our readers to help.

The response and photos that came flooding in were fantastic and we chose a few of our favourites to share with you. Unfortunately, we couldn’t include all of the photos in this section so keep an eye on future editions for a few more.

In the meantime, we hope you enjoy this feature as much as we enjoyed creating it.

– Katherine Engqvist, Bureau Chief

