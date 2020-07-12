PHOTOS: A morning in a physically-distanced Victoria

Some of the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are subtle, while others – such as masks – are literally in your face.
Downtown Victoria isn’t filled with cruise ship passengers and tourists like it typically is during the summer months, but the city is far more lively than it was at the beginning of the pandemic. With many of the previous restrictions lifted, cyclists, pedestrians and transit users can now be seen hitting the streets as they make their way around Greater Victoria.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
nina.grossman@blackpress.ca Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.