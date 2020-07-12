PHOTOS: A morning in a physically-distanced Victoria

A woman walks past a sign celebrating pride on the corner of Fort and Douglas streets. Victoria Pride celebrations went virtual this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Whether following the advice of Dr. Bonnie Henry or simply opting for personal space, two transit-users take up opposite ends of a bench at a bus stop on Fort Street. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) A man cycles through the newly-pedestrianized Government Street Monday morning, where vehicle traffic is restricted from Humboldt to Yates Street and banned entirely between Fort and View streets. The temporary pedestrian-priority corridor is intended to support local businesses and encourage physical distancing. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Maura Fitzgerald Lamb unrolls the awning outside her Government Street shop Irish Linen Stores, on Monday morning. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Workers set up an outdoor seating area outside of the Bard and Banker, a popular Government Street pub. The restaurant is one of many that’s taken advantage of pedestrian-priority changes to Government Street that allow shops and restaurants to expand their business out onto the sidewalk and street. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) A server sets up the outside patio for Frankie’s Modern Diner. The restaurant is one of many that’s taken advantage of pedestrian-priority changes to Government Street that allow shops and restaurants to expand their business out onto the sidewalk and street. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) A man cycles through the newly-pedestrianized Government Street Monday morning, where vehicle traffic is restricted from Humboldt to Yates Street and banned entirely between Fort and View streets. The temporary pedestrian-priority corridor is intended to support local businesses and encourage physical distancing. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Morning coffee run: Two men take advantage of the pedestrian-priority zone on Government Street Monday morning. The zone is part of a City effort to help businesses safely operate during the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing them to expand onto sidewalks and the road. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) A woman cycles through the newly-pedestrianized Government Street Monday morning, where vehicle traffic is restricted from Humboldt to Yates Street and banned entirely between Fort and View streets. The temporary pedestrian-priority corridor is intended to support local businesses and encourage physical distancing. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) A man cycles through the newly-pedestrianized Government Street Monday morning, where vehicle traffic is restricted from Humboldt to Yates Street and banned entirely between Fort and View streets. The temporary pedestrian-priority corridor is intended to support local businesses and encourage physical distancing. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Some of the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are subtle, while others – such as masks – are literally in your face.

Downtown Victoria isn’t filled with cruise ship passengers and tourists like it typically is during the summer months, but the city is far more lively than it was at the beginning of the pandemic. With many of the previous restrictions lifted, cyclists, pedestrians and transit users can now be seen hitting the streets as they make their way around Greater Victoria.

READ ALSO: Government Street becomes pedestrian-priority corridor

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus