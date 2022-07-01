PHOTOS: Canada Day in the West Shore

West Shore residents turned out in droves for Canada Day celebrations in multiple communities throughout the area.
Langford is hosting its first-ever Canada Day events at Starlight Stadium, with a variety of activities available on the turf. Events will be running from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Events are also happening in Metchosin with live music, a haystack maze for kids, a makers market, and food being served.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
Canada DayCity of LangfordDistrict of MetchosinLangfordMetchosinWest Shore