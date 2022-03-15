PHOTOS: Caring students in Langford organize food drive for spring break

A group of enterprising students at Lakewood Elementary in Langford organized a food drive that raked in thousands of food items for the Goldstream Food Bank.
The Grade 5 students, who make up a group called Caring Souls, arranged to give every class at the school a box to fill with donations, with the class gathering the most food items winning extra recess time.
“Once classes started to get more food, the other classes were like, ‘We’ve got to get past them,’” said Hudson Dewis, one of the students involved.
In total, more than 2,800 food items were gathered and were picked up by the Goldstream Food Bank.
“I thought that this would be a great project because this could help those single parents during spring break when their kids love to eat,” said fellow student Ria Kang.
Caring Souls ran another community donation project last fall, gathering hundreds of socks and other clothing items to give to the One Up Single Parent Resource Centre.
The group hopes to run another similar donation drive before the end of the year.
