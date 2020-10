Black Press Media took to the streets of Colwood to find houses decorated for Halloween. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Black Press Media took to the streets of Colwood to find houses decorated for Halloween. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Black Press Media took to the streets of Colwood to find houses decorated for Halloween. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Black Press Media took to the streets of Colwood to find houses decorated for Halloween. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Black Press Media took to the streets of Colwood to find houses decorated for Halloween. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Black Press Media took to the streets of Colwood to find houses decorated for Halloween. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Black Press Media took to the streets of Colwood to find houses decorated for Halloween. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Eat, drink and be scary – with Halloween quickly approaching, the streets of Colwood are getting spooky.

The grim reaper, a witch and a skeleton were some of the scariest items that were seen in residential areas around Metchosin Rd.

If you know of any residents on the West Shore that have must-see Halloween homes, send a message with a photo to Goldstream News Gazette on Facebook.

