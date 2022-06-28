PHOTOS: City of Lanford golf tournament raises more than $200,000 for local charities

The City of Langford’s 26th annual Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament raised $202,000 for 40 local charities this month.
The June 23 event is supporting about 15 more charities compared to last year and some of the ones added this year include the Youth Environmental Stewardship program, the Langford Youth Sports Expo, Mill Bay and District Conservative Society and the Victoria Conservatory.
Mayor Stew Young told attendees about $50,000 will go toward supporting Ukraine.
“Langford has always been a family community with a focus on recreation,” said Young in a news release. “Many of the charities and organizations supported by this event have struggled immensely throughout the pandemic while continuing to do important work in our community. It’s thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and local development community that make this event possible every year.”
