PHOTOS: Colwood celebrates grand opening of unique playground in Royal Bay

The new Meadow Park Green playground in Royal Bay is constructed of timber, which includes a zip-line, climbing structures, swings, slides, a bridge and a colourful play mound. Colwood mayor Rob Martin, members of council, GableCraft staff and their children celebrated the park’s grand opening this week. (Photo contributed/Jennifer Callioux) The new Meadow Park Green playground in Royal Bay is constructed of timber, which includes a zip-line, climbing structures, swings, slides, a bridge and a colourful play mound. Colwood mayor Rob Martin, members of council, GableCraft staff and their children celebrated the park’s grand opening this week. (Photo contributed/Jennifer Callioux) The new Meadow Park Green playground in Royal Bay is constructed of timber, which includes a zip-line, climbing structures, swings, slides, a bridge and a colourful play mound. Colwood mayor Rob Martin, members of council, GableCraft staff and their children celebrated the park’s grand opening this week. (Photo contributed/Jennifer Callioux)

A new playground brings an earthy element that will appeal to kids of all ages in Colwood.

The newly opened Meadow Park Green playground in Royal Bay, constructed of custom timber, includes a zip-line, climbing structures, swings, slides, a bridge and a colourful play mound. Colwood Mayor Rob Martin, members of council, GableCraft staff and their children celebrated the park’s grand opening this week.

Ben Mycroft, director of development for Gablecraft Homes, said the playground involved a lot of planning.

“It’s a major new playground on the West Shore that everyone can enjoy,” Mycroft said. “Lots of people in Royal Bay have been looking forward to it, and we hope it meets expectations. Bricklock and Kinsol Play did an amazing job on the design and construction. I’m sure the kids will love the custom timber, double ziplines and climbing tower.”

The timber design of the playground by Kinsol Play is a perfect fit for Colwood, which is known for its connections to nature. Nestled within Meadow Park, it is complemented by thousands of new trees and shrubs, walking paths, and rain gardens, the City of Colwood noted on its website.

“The playground and wide-open central green space are designed to encourage unstructured play for kids of all ages. The large grass play area will open in the spring once the turf has a chance to fill in.”

The city added that Meadow Park Green is to be part of a network of trails and parks planned for Colwood, connecting neighbourhoods from Triangle Mountain to the Royal Beach waterfront.

For more information or to see further plans for Colwood parks, please visit colwood.ca.

READ ALSO: Development process in Langford illuminated

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Colwood