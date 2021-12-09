PHOTOS: Decorating fairy hits Oak Bay waterfront

A small tree in Queens’ Park, Oak Bay, is festooned with Christmas ornaments, village and cheerful painted rocks. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)A small tree in Queens’ Park, Oak Bay, is festooned with Christmas ornaments, village and cheerful painted rocks. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
A small tree in Queens’ Park, Oak Bay, is festooned with Christmas ornaments, village and cheerful painted rocks. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)A small tree in Queens’ Park, Oak Bay, is festooned with Christmas ornaments, village and cheerful painted rocks. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
A small tree in Queens’ Park, Oak Bay, is festooned with Christmas ornaments, village and cheerful painted rocks. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)A small tree in Queens’ Park, Oak Bay, is festooned with Christmas ornaments, village and cheerful painted rocks. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
A small tree in Queens’ Park, Oak Bay, is festooned with Christmas ornaments, village and cheerful painted rocks. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)A small tree in Queens’ Park, Oak Bay, is festooned with Christmas ornaments, village and cheerful painted rocks. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
A small tree in Queens’ Park, Oak Bay, is festooned with Christmas ornaments, village and cheerful painted rocks. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)A small tree in Queens’ Park, Oak Bay, is festooned with Christmas ornaments, village and cheerful painted rocks. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
A small tree in Queens’ Park, Oak Bay, is festooned with Christmas ornaments, village and cheerful painted rocks. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)A small tree in Queens’ Park, Oak Bay, is festooned with Christmas ornaments, village and cheerful painted rocks. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
A small tree in Queens’ Park, Oak Bay, is festooned with Christmas ornaments, village and cheerful painted rocks. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)A small tree in Queens’ Park, Oak Bay, is festooned with Christmas ornaments, village and cheerful painted rocks. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Queens’ Park has a little holiday flair this year after someone strung a small tree with Christmas baubles.

The handiwork also features a small village setting at the base of the trunk, and a handful of painted rocks share uplifting themes.

The rocks feature cheerful Peanuts characters and come in the wake of a trio of similar decor going missing from another Oak Bay park.

A trio of Peanuts characters, traditional holiday decor in Oak Bay, went missing from Entrance Park at the start of the Christmas season in the village. Charlie Brown, his sister Sally and his devoted dog Snoopy went missing at the end of November – leaving only Lucy and Peppermint Patty in song around the Charlie Brown Christmas tree.

READ ALSO: Christmas classics clash as grinch swipes Peanuts characters from Oak Bay park

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Communityoak bayparks

Previous story
Recruitment begins for new teen advisory group

Just Posted

Power outages are possible on Vancouver Island as another wind and rain storm is expected to hit the area on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Citizen file)
Eastern, inland Vancouver Island warned to brace for high winds and rain starting Friday

Sooke Fire Chief Ted Ruiter said the switch shouldn’t have any impact on response times in the district. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke makes switch from Langford to Saanich fire dispatch services

Two tugboats and a supply vessel will be part of East Sooke’s Western Canada Marine Response base. The tugs will escort oil tankers through the Strait of Juan de Fuca. (Contributed - Trans Mountain)
West Shore-based tugs to escort oil tankers through Strait of Juan de Fuca

A Harbour Ferry Taxi cruises through the inner Harbour in this file photo. Victoria Harbour Ferry is launching a pair of holiday offerings this month. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Harbour Ferry offering pair of holiday specials