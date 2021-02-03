PHOTOS: Dogs stroll through Colwood Creek Park under clear skies

Shitzhus, golden lab and more spotted in Colwood park

Keith Bentley looks off into the distance with his golden lab Clyde at Colwood Creek Park on Monday. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A mix of sun and clouds made for a perfect day for dog owners and their furry friends at Colwood Creek Park on Monday afternoon.

Are your pets enjoying the clear weather? Send us your walking photos, email vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

READ MORE: Metchosin Fire rescues dog, person stuck on cliff near Matheson Lake

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

ColwoodDogs



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.