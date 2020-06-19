Elementary school students in Sooke celebrated their graduation Friday by having drive-by celebration. Students, families and school staff lined the streets in down town Sooke, held up hand-made signs and cheered as people drove by honking. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

PHOTOS: Drive-by graduation parade held in Sooke for elementary students

Students, staff and families lined the streets and cheered as passing cars honked in celebration

The downtown core of Sooke roared Friday as elementary students celebrated their Grade 5 graduation.

Cars drove by and horns honked at students, who in return waved and cheered as they lined the downtown streets with handmade signs.

Many parents, siblings, and school staff also joined in on the multi-school celebratory parade.

Poirier Elementary School principal Tess Valle said she wanted to hold the parade for students to have closure of their time in elementary school.

She believes it was a great alternative to the celebration usually held for graduating elementary students, as Friday’s parade included more of the community, staff, and students from various schools.

Jessie Mullen proudly shows off her sign during a drive-by celebration parade for graduating elementary students. Students, families and school staff lined the streets in down town Sooke, held up hand-made signs and cheered as people drove by honking. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

Jackson Lewco, left, and Max Whitmore show off their signs during a drive-by celebration parade for graduating elementary students. Students, families and school staff lined the streets in down town Sooke, held up hand-made signs and cheered as people drove by honking. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

Jackson Lewco, left, and Max Whitmore show off their signs during a drive-by celebration parade for graduating elementary students. Students, families and school staff lined the streets in down town Sooke, held up hand-made signs and cheered as people drove by honking. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

