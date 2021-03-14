PHOTOS: Drive-in church service brings colour to Langford morning

Our Lady of the Rosary members enjoy mass from their vehicles Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays

Members of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church enjoyed mass from their vehicles Tuesday morning on Goldstream Avenue. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)

Members of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church enjoy mass from their vehicles Tuesday morning on Goldstream Avenue.

The Langford church holds drive-in services at 9 a.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, no registration is required.

READ ALSO: Colwood church builds little library

READ ALSO: Metchosin church focuses on climate change this Lent season

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Members of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church enjoyed mass from their vehicles Tuesday morning on Goldstream Avenue. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)