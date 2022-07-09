PHOTOS: First-ever Uptown Multicultural Festival draws thousands to Saanich

Dancers with the Victoria Sunshine Fitness Club perform Saturday (July 9) at the first annual Uptown Multicultural Festival. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Dancers with the Victoria Sunshine Fitness Club perform Saturday (July 9) at the first annual Uptown Multicultural Festival. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Uptown’s outdoor boulevard was transformed into a multicultural market and performance stage Saturday (July 9) for the first-ever Uptown Multicultural Festival. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Visitors participate in multicultural games Saturday (July 9) During the first-ever Uptown Multicultural Festival. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Dancers with the Soran Dance Club perform Saturday (July 9) at the first annual Uptown Multicultural Festival. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Dancers with the Soran Dance Club perform Saturday (July 9) at the first annual Uptown Multicultural Festival. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Thousands of people filled Uptown on Saturday (July 9) for the first-annual Uptown Multicultural Festival. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Dancers with the Soran Dance Club perform Saturday (July 9) at the first annual Uptown Multicultural Festival. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Visitors participate in multicultural games Saturday (July 9) During the first-ever Uptown Multicultural Festival. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Thousands of people filled Uptown on Saturday (July 9) for the first-annual Uptown Multicultural Festival. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Saanich’s Uptown was packed on Saturday (July 9) not just with shoppers, but with representatives from all of the cultures which make up the Greater Victoria community, as the first-ever Uptown Multicultural Festival got under way.

Co-hosted by Uptown and the District of Saanich, the event saw thousands fill the shopping centre’s outdoor boulevard to take in live performances, food, games, and art from around the world.

“We’ve been working with the district together on this for a considerable amount of time, getting diverse community groups from all over Greater Victoria to celebrate with us today,” said Kristy Lowes, Uptown general manager. “Uptown prides itself on being a community gathering space … this really is a natural progression for us.”

Live performances included groups like the Lekwungen Dancers, Bollywood Beats, Chinese Lion Dancers, and the Veselka Ukrainian Dance Association, among others.

“We are overwhelmed by how many people who have come out to celebrate with us today,” said Lowes. “We estimate there is between three and four thousand people here today, so just a great turnout.”

With the first edition a success so far, and the action set to continue until around 5:30 p.m., Lowes said the plan is for the event to become an annual one.

