PHOTOS: Foggy Oak Bay shoreline a sign of cooling weather on its way

Early morning sea fog rolls in over boats moored in Oak Bay at low tide. (Don Denton/Black Press Media) Early morning sea fog rolls into the bay at low tide and around apartments along Beach Drive in Oak Bay. (Don Denton/Black Press Media) Early morning sea fog rolls in over boats moored in Oak Bay at low tide. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

A foggy Tuesday morning hinted at cooler days to come in Oak Bay.

After the second hot spell of summer, the temperatures dropped dramatically with a chance of rain slated for Wednesday (Aug. 10). Though clouds are expected to clear, according to Environment Canada, lingering daytime highs in Greater Victoria are predicted to be in the normal 22 to 24 C range through Monday (Aug. 15).

Do you have images to share with Oak Bay News readers? Email your community photos and videos to editor@oakbaynews.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bayPhoto Galleries