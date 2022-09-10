PHOTOS: Girl Guide Cookies heading out for sale in Greater Victoria

Girl Guide Cookie season is officially back in Greater Victoria, and those tasty chocolatey mint cookies are back as well after a two-year break.
Cases of cookies were loaded into cars and vans on Saturday morning by the pallet load from a warehouse in Langford, destined for guides across the region.
In total, 3,300 cases of 12 boxes of cookies each are being distributed in Greater Victoria, with more being distributed from other warehouses throughout the province.
The annual fall cookie sale is one of the major fundraiser events for troops across Canada, with the proceeds going toward everything from overnight adventures, to art supplies, to purchasing the badges each guide earns through their accomplishments.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.