PHOTOS: Greater Victoria homes illuminated with holiday cheer

Jackie Kightly’s Sooke home is in the spirit. Located at 7020 West Coast Road, Kightly’s display includes a garage door snowman, hanging ‘icicles’ and candy light-filled shrubs. (Courtesy of Jackie Kightly)Jackie Kightly’s Sooke home is in the spirit. Located at 7020 West Coast Road, Kightly’s display includes a garage door snowman, hanging ‘icicles’ and candy light-filled shrubs. (Courtesy of Jackie Kightly)
‘I know with all of these events being closed around the region that it’s hard for people to get out and be happy,’ says Central Saanich resident Evan Norris. ‘I know people are supposed to stay home but it’s ok to get out in your car bubble and see lights.’ Norris’s Christmas display, located at the end of Springlea Road, has been developing for more than 20 years. “With lights that dance to the beat of the music it has always been a crowd favourite, from little ones dancing in the driveway to adults admiring all of the old props.” (Courtesy of Evan Norris)‘I know with all of these events being closed around the region that it’s hard for people to get out and be happy,’ says Central Saanich resident Evan Norris. ‘I know people are supposed to stay home but it’s ok to get out in your car bubble and see lights.’ Norris’s Christmas display, located at the end of Springlea Road, has been developing for more than 20 years. “With lights that dance to the beat of the music it has always been a crowd favourite, from little ones dancing in the driveway to adults admiring all of the old props.” (Courtesy of Evan Norris)
Rajan and Pam Sundher’s home, located at 2820 Grosvenor Road, is a beacon of holiday joy. ‘My father has been doing a display like this for 25 years,’ says Asha Sundher. Disney characters are the main theme she adds. ‘Displays include characters that have some sort of mechanics and motion to them and holiday music playing.’ (Courtesy of Asha Sundher)Rajan and Pam Sundher’s home, located at 2820 Grosvenor Road, is a beacon of holiday joy. ‘My father has been doing a display like this for 25 years,’ says Asha Sundher. Disney characters are the main theme she adds. ‘Displays include characters that have some sort of mechanics and motion to them and holiday music playing.’ (Courtesy of Asha Sundher)
A Saanich family’s Christmas display at 326 Walter Avenue includes hundreds of holiday lights rigged to flick on and off to the beat of Christmas music. Resident Katie Bone told Black Press Media that the family wanted to lift the spirits of those who might be feeling down this holiday season. Bone hinted that Santa Claus himself is scheduled to make an appearance on Christmas Eve. (Courtesy of Katie Bone)A Saanich family’s Christmas display at 326 Walter Avenue includes hundreds of holiday lights rigged to flick on and off to the beat of Christmas music. Resident Katie Bone told Black Press Media that the family wanted to lift the spirits of those who might be feeling down this holiday season. Bone hinted that Santa Claus himself is scheduled to make an appearance on Christmas Eve. (Courtesy of Katie Bone)
With more than 140 inflatable Christmas decorations, anyone who passes 555 Girou Rd. can’t miss the holiday glow beaming from the Colwood property. ‘We’re so glad we can be a part of giving joy this year, especially with so many people losing loved ones,’ resident Karyn Cooper told Black Press Media. ‘It raises our spirits.’ (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)With more than 140 inflatable Christmas decorations, anyone who passes 555 Girou Rd. can’t miss the holiday glow beaming from the Colwood property. ‘We’re so glad we can be a part of giving joy this year, especially with so many people losing loved ones,’ resident Karyn Cooper told Black Press Media. ‘It raises our spirits.’ (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
With more than 140 inflatable Christmas decorations, anyone who passes 555 Girou Rd. can’t miss the holiday glow beaming from the Colwood property. ‘We’re so glad we can be a part of giving joy this year, especially with so many people losing loved ones,’ resident Karyn Cooper told Black Press Media. ‘It raises our spirits.’ (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)With more than 140 inflatable Christmas decorations, anyone who passes 555 Girou Rd. can’t miss the holiday glow beaming from the Colwood property. ‘We’re so glad we can be a part of giving joy this year, especially with so many people losing loved ones,’ resident Karyn Cooper told Black Press Media. ‘It raises our spirits.’ (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
With more than 140 inflatable Christmas decorations, anyone who passes 555 Girou Rd. can’t miss the holiday glow beaming from the Colwood property. ‘We’re so glad we can be a part of giving joy this year, especially with so many people losing loved ones,’ resident Karyn Cooper told Black Press Media. ‘It raises our spirits.’ (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)With more than 140 inflatable Christmas decorations, anyone who passes 555 Girou Rd. can’t miss the holiday glow beaming from the Colwood property. ‘We’re so glad we can be a part of giving joy this year, especially with so many people losing loved ones,’ resident Karyn Cooper told Black Press Media. ‘It raises our spirits.’ (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
As is December custom, the B.C. Legislature building shines bright for the holiday season, with highlights of red and green and a seasonal light display flowing from its famed fountain. (Courtesy of Emily Vance)As is December custom, the B.C. Legislature building shines bright for the holiday season, with highlights of red and green and a seasonal light display flowing from its famed fountain. (Courtesy of Emily Vance)
Jackie Kightly's Sooke home is in the spirit. Located at 7020 West Coast Road, Kightly's display includes a garage door snowman, hanging "icicles" and candy light-filled shrubs. (Courtesy of Jackie Kightly)

Despite gathering restrictions and cancelled family visits, the COVID-19 grinch hasn’t stolen the Christmas spirit from Greater Victoria residents.

From Sooke to Saanich, families are showing their holiday cheer with outdoor light displays of all kinds – an even more significant show for the season when indoor events and programs are cancelled. Readers from across the region are sending Black Press pictures of their illuminating displays.

Did you decorate your home for the holidays or have a favourite light display to share? Share it with us at editor@vicnews.com and include the address or neighbourhood.

READ ALSO: Colwood house decorated to the nines with Christmas inflatables

READ ALSO: Huge Christmas display in Saanich neighbourhood aims to raise spirits amid pandemic

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ChristmasChristmas holidayGreater VictoriaVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Driftwood artist crafts custom sign in Colwood

Just Posted

The Town of View Royal is warning of possible traffic disruptions on Dec. 10 and 11 with work planned near the View Royal Community Hall. (View Royal handout)
Island Highway construction delays traffic in View Royal

Alternate route advised for Dec. 10-11

Michael Harrison and partner Jennifer Giesbrecht moved from Vancouver Island and bought a home in Nova Scotia this summer, mid-pandemic. They say the financial advantages over being in Victoria are huge. (Courtesy Michael Harrison)
Greater Victoria packs up and moves to Nova Scotia mid-pandemic

Buying a home virtually was a leap of faith for Michael Harrison and Jennifer Giesbrecht

Jackie Kightly’s Sooke home is in the spirit. Located at 7020 West Coast Road, Kightly’s display includes a garage door snowman, hanging ‘icicles’ and candy light-filled shrubs. (Courtesy of Jackie Kightly)
PHOTOS: Greater Victoria homes illuminated with holiday cheer

Residents send in pictures of Christmas light displays

A new 275-metre trail connector has been added to the Sunriver Nature Trail, which is the next step to improve walkability across the District of Sooke. (District of Sooke)
Sooke takes next step to expand trail across district

New 275-metre trail connection added to Sunriver Nature Trail

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing woman, Gabriella Reuben, who last spoke to her family on Dec. 5. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Victoria police seeking high-risk missing 32-year-old woman

Gabriella Reuben last spoke to her family on Dec. 5

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Atlantic salmon smotls are added to a new semi-closed containment system at a Cermaq Canada farm on the west coast of Vancouver Island. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)
B.C. trials of new salmon farm containment system underway

Cermaq Canada hopeful experiment will drastically reduce occurrence of sea lice

Kelowna RCMP Stock Image.
Arrest made in 2019 Vancouver Island road rage incident

55-year-old Crofton man will appear in court in January 2021

A Mirror file photo from Sept. 26, when First Nations marched in Campbell River, in solidarity with 100 other Nations throughout the province to protest against fish farms in B.C.’s coastal waters. (Photo by Marc Kitteringham)
Vancouver Island First Nation chief tells mayors to butt out of Discovery Island fish farm consultations

Homalco chief asking mayors to be ‘respectful’ of the ‘government-to-government’ process

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
‘Claps that Count’: Canadian nurses launch unique fundraising campaign

‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track

Most Read