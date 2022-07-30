PHOTOS: Greater Victoria kicks of the long weekend with fun in the sun

Greater Victoria residents took to the many beaches, farmers markets, and parks available in the region Saturday, looking to make the best of the sunny weather.
The start of the long weekend saw places like Hamsterly Beach in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park and Island View Beach bustling with activity. People of all ages took advantage of the cool water and soft sand to enjoy some swimming and Frisbee, or let their furry friends splash in the water chasing after a good old stick.
Those looking to support local while taking home something tasty for supper headed out to the Saanich Fairgrounds for the weekly Peninsula Country Market in Central Saanich.
beachesFarmers marketsSaanichSaanich Peninsula