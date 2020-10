A home decked out in the 2700-block of Vantilburg Crescent on the West Shore. (Courtesy Renata Reniero) How about that for Halloween deco up on Rockwood! Original! (Photo courtesy Walther Haberl) This Saanich residence in the 1400-block of Hastings Street is spooked up and ready for Halloween. (Courtesy Monika Reniero) This Saanich residence in the 1400-block of Hastings Street is spooked up and ready for Halloween. (Courtesy Monika Reniero) This Saanich residence in the 1400-block of Hastings Street is spooked up and ready for Halloween. (Courtesy Monika Reniero) A Henderson Road yard in Oak Bay lit up for Halloween. (Courtesy Ian Rennie) A spooky Saanich yard near Mt.Doglas at Glendenning spotted on a ‘spirited’ walk of the ‘hood. (Courtesy Carlos & Norma Castillo) A home decked out in the 2700-block of Vantilburg Crescent on the West Shore. (Courtesy Renata Reniero) A home decked out in the 2700-block of Vantilburg Crescent on the West Shore. (Courtesy Renata Reniero) This West Shore home is ready for visitors to cruise by in the 2900-block of Trestle Place. (Courtesy Kayla Robinson) This West Shore home is ready for visitors to cruise by in the 2900-block of Trestle Place. (Courtesy Kayla Robinson) This West Shore home is ready for visitors to cruise by in the 2900-block of Trestle Place. (Courtesy Kayla Robinson)

Black Press Media readers across Greater Victoria appear inspired by the season and decor ahead of Halloween.

Check out this influx of images that came from our, and your, community news readers.

Share your images of Halloween (and beyond) by emailing editor@vicnews.com or visiting you local community newspaper’s Facebook page.

