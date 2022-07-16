PHOTOS: Hundreds of hot rods roll through Langford

Crowds line Goldstream Avenue in Langford as more than 500 hot rods roll by Saturday as part of Northwest Deuce Days activities ahead of the main show Sunday in downtown Victoria. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A hot rod with ‘move over’ in its grill rumbles down Goldstream Avenue in Langford Saturday as part of Northwest Deuce Days activities ahead of the main show Sunday in downtown Victoria. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Crowds line Goldstream Avenue in Langford as more than 500 hot rods roll by Saturday as part of Northwest Deuce Days activities ahead of the main show Sunday in downtown Victoria. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Crowds line the roundabout and waterfall on Goldstream Avenue in Langford as more than 500 hot rods roll by Saturday as part of Northwest Deuce Days activities ahead of the main show Sunday in downtown Victoria. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Crowds line Goldstream Avenue in Langford as more than 500 hot rods roll by Saturday as part of Northwest Deuce Days activities ahead of the main show Sunday in downtown Victoria. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Crowds line Goldstream Avenue in Langford as more than 500 hot rods roll by Saturday as part of Northwest Deuce Days activities ahead of the main show Sunday in downtown Victoria. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Crowds line Goldstream Avenue in Langford as more than 500 hot rods roll by Saturday as part of Northwest Deuce Days activities ahead of the main show Sunday in downtown Victoria. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A group of hot rods rumble down Goldstream Avenue in Langford Saturday as part of Northwest Deuce Days activities ahead of the main show Sunday in downtown Victoria. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Crowds line Goldstream Avenue in Langford as more than 500 hot rods roll by Saturday as part of Northwest Deuce Days activities ahead of the main show Sunday in downtown Victoria. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Hundreds of hot rods rumbled down Goldstream Avenue as the Northwest Deuce Days returned to Greater Victoria for the first time since 2019.

Saturday’s three-hour long moving car show brought out large crowds, which lined both sides of Langford’s downtown core eager to get a look at the show-quality cars and trucks, many of which were true Deuces – roadsters built in 1932 – and all were custom classics.

This year’s edition of the four-day event held every three years is marking several important milestones. It is the tenth edition of the event itself, founded in 1998 by Al Clark, the 90th anniversary of the original 1932 Ford Deuce, and the first year the event is being run under the ownership of Destination Greater Victoria and the organization of Jay Donovan.

“All in all, the weekend has been going really well,” said Donovan on Saturday afternoon. “I’ve been getting a lot of great feedback and it seems like everyone is having a really great time around town. It’s so cool to be celebrating custom transportation full of character like these.”

The event’s main show is set for Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the legislature grounds and Victoria Inner Harbour. More than 1,000 pre-1952 vehicles are expected to be on display, making it one of the largest such gatherings in the world according to Donovan, with awards being presented at 3 p.m. at the legislature front steps.

“Most of the ’32s get parked in front of the (Fairmont Empress hotel) and the legislature building, with the non-’32s parked all around. We get some ’50s music going and everyone gets to look at hundreds and hundreds of beautiful cars in an even more beautiful setting for it.”

READ MORE: Return to Greater Victoria announced for 2022 Northwest Deuce Days

@JSamanski

justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Car ShowscarsCity of LangfordWest Shore