Six-month-old Finn Boyle (middle left) and 18-month-old Lucas Anderson enjoy the sights and sounds of the splash park with moms Natasha Boyle and Ashley Anderson at Langford’s Centennial Park. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Six-month-old Finn Boyle from Sooke enjoys the splash park at Langford’s Centennial Park. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Eight-year-old Jocelyn Price cools off from the summer heat with her mom Angela at Langford’s Centennial Park. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Eight-year-old Jocelyn (right) and six-year-old Helena Price (middle) run through a splash park with their mom Angela at Langford’s Centennial Park. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Three-year-old Jaidyn Stapleton enjoys the refreshing splash park with her mom Tania Durmuller at Langford’s Centennial Park. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Five-year-old Alexander Albury splashes his mom Gabrielle with a bucket of water at Langford’s Centennial Park. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Five-year-old Alexander Albury skilfully cools off by throwing a bucket of water up over his head on Monday at Langford’s Centennial Park. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

The sounds of shrieks and laughs can be heard across the street from the splash park at Langford’s Centennial Park. More than a dozen kids came with their parents for the chance to cool off from the summer heat on Monday afternoon.

