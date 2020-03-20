Kids enjoy the beach at Dallas Road amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing measures have changed the way Victorians interact, but many are still making their way outside to enjoy the first few days of spring. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

PHOTOS: Life goes on – Victorians enjoy the outdoors amid COVID-19 pandemic

Many take to Dallas Road while implementing social distancing measures

Social isolation might be the new normal for many in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some Victoria residents refuse to let the warm spring weather go to waste.

While public gatherings larger than 50 people have been banned, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says the order does not apply to environments which allow for distance between people.

That’s why flute player Winnie Cooper spent her Thursday afternoon at the beach off of Dallas Road, serenading passersby.

Cooper usually plays with her ensemble, Voice of the Heart, at senior’s centres. She is also a member of Homespun, a Victoria-based bluegrass folk band based in Victoria. With both those projects on hold, Cooper took her music to the beach.

“It’s lovely and sunny and I wanted to play my flute and entertain a bit for people…just to bring a bit of joy,” she said. “Joy to this beautiful day that is going on.”

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has ordered the public to stay one metre apart from one another, cover coughs and wash their hands frequently in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

City of Victoria

Many benches along Dallas Road go unused as the public opts for personal seating amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Many benches along Dallas Road go unused as the public opts for personal seating amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Winnie Cooper plays her flute at the Dallas Road beach. The Victoria musician normally plays at long-term care centres with an ensemble called Voice of the Heart. Since social isolation protocols were initiated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cooper has been unable to play her normal gigs. She said she wanted to go down to the beach and bring the joy of music to others during a difficult time. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

A couple enjoys a stroll along Dallas Road amid the social isolation measures recommended by the provincial and federal government as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

A couple enjoys the view at Dallas Road amid the social isolation measures recommended by the provincial and federal government as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Most Read