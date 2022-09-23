PHOTOS: Luxton Fall Fair back with weekend of fun

The victor celebrates after winning a midway squirt gun race at the Luxton Fall Fair Friday (Sept. 23). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Luxton Fairgrounds slowly filled up on Friday evening despite the cloudy weather and threat of rain as the Luxton Fall Fair officially got underway. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) People fly past on a ride at the Luxton Fall Fair Friday (Sept. 23). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) People spin past on a ride at the Luxton Fall Fair Friday (Sept. 23). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Kirstie Saxton, 9, flies through the air on a swing ride at the Luxton Fall Fair Friday (Sept. 23). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) People fly high above the Luxton Fairgrounds Friday as the Luxton Fall Fair officially got under way. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Kash Oetting, 5, tries his hand at a carnival game at the Luxton Fall Fair Friday (Sept. 23). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The Luxton Fall Fair is back this weekend for its 112th year, and some clouds and the threat of rain wern’t going to stop fun-lovers from riding the midway rides on opening night.

The fair kicked-off on Friday afternoon with rides, games, and food courtesy of West Coast Amusement, with the fun only building over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will see the full fair run from noon to 7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. respectively.

This year is set to feature everything from antique farm equipment with demonstrations, blacksmithing, 4H Club animal shows, and plenty of local food in addition to the rides.

On Friday though, the grounds were relatively quiet, but a constant stream of people arriving meant they quickly filled up with smiling faces and joyful cheers.

Organizers are unsure what the turnout will be like this year, but they expect there is a fair amount of pent-up demand for everything the fair has to offer, and are keeping their fingers crossed it will draw large crowds as the spring edition did.

Grounds admission is free, while ride wristbands are $45 per day, and ticket books range from $25 to $45. Rides take between three and seven tickets each without a wristband.

Parking has changed this year at the fairgrounds, with the entrance now off Highway 14 across from Ronald Road, but it will continue to be by donation.

